Adams spent 2015 through 2021 with the Villanova Wildcats including three seasons as the program's defensvie coordinator.

Adams played Division II football at Concord University and was a four-year starter and three-time all-WVIAC honoree.

After his playing career was over, Adams went right into coaching where he coached at Concord College in 2008 as an assistant defensive backs coach. He also coached at Cortland from 2011 through 2013 while participating in the NFL minority internship program with the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.

He would spend one year with Columbia as a wide receivers coach before making his way to Villanova in 2015. At Villanova is where Adams had most of his success and became a rising name in the coaching world, he assisted the Wildcats at a multitude of positions during his time on the Main Line before becoming the defensive coordinator in 2019.

His best year as a defensive coordinator came in 2021 when the Wildcats had one of the top defenses in the entirety of the FCS, helping lead Villanova to a CAA co-championship. He would join the Temple coaching staff in 2022 but would quickly get an opportunity to coach in the NFL as the Broncos' assistant secondary coach. He was not retained by the Broncos' new staff under head coach Sean Peyton.



