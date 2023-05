McHenry went 7-4 last year for the Wolverines and will enter the year as a Redshirt Senior and will add not only experience but additional options for Cael Sanderson and Company as the Lions look to sort out the lightweights.

Penn State added some additional depth to the lightweight portion of its lineup with Kurt McHenry, who announced on Instagram that he would join the Lions after leaving the University of Michigan.

The Lions will have Robbie Howard and Gary Steen still around, and we are hopeful that Howard will be around this year after missing last year due to a nagging injury. However, there will also be incoming freshman Braeden Davis, who will join the Lions this year.

The transfer is somewhat reminiscent of Drew Hildebrandt's arrival to State College, who left Central Michigan in favor of Penn State and filled in nicely as a Senior.

There is also the potential that Penn State could have one of these four move up to 133, although Aaron Nagao is also heading to the Lions from Minnesota. If anything at all, the multiple options at 125 will allow Sanderson and his coaching staff to test and develop the wrestlers they have and potentially go into the postseason using the hot hand at this weight class.