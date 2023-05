Mississippi State defensive back transfer Audavion Collins has committed to Penn State. The transfer defensive back coming off an official visit to Happy Valley this weekend, announced his commitment on Tuesday afternoon.

Collins was originally a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Covington (GA) who chose the Bulldogs over Arizona, Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Washington State among others.

He did not appear in any games for Mississippi State as a true freshman this past fall and has four years of eligibility left to use with the Nittany Lions. He was last reported by Mississippi State to be 6-foot-0, and 160-pounds.