The former George School standout played in 19 games for Xavier in 2023-24, averaging 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.Nzeh's decision comes after taking an official visit to Penn State this week.

Mike Rhoades has picked up his first transfer portal commitment of 2024. On Saturday, Upper Darby, Pennsylvania native Kachi Nzeh announced his commitment to Penn State.

The Nittany Lions were in deseprate need of additions to their frontcourt this offseason as they said goodbye to Qudus Wahab (eligibility), Leo O'Boyle (eligibility) Favour Aire (transfer portal) and Demetrius Lilley (transfer portal) over the last few weeks.

Nzeh will join a Penn State frontfourt for the 2024-25 season that currently consists of seniors Zach Hicks and Puff Johnson as well as freshman Hudson Ward, and Miles Goodman.



Originally a three-star prospect out of the George School, Nzeh committed to Xavier over Bryant, Creighton, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Miami (FL), Penn State, Saint Louis, Seton Hall, St. John's, TCU, Temple, and VCU.



With the addition of Nzeh, Penn State now has 10 scholarship players on their roster for the 2024-25 season. Leaving three scholarships currently available.

