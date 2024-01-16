Advertisement
Penn State aims to stop skid against No. 11 Wisconsin on Tuesday

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

After finding some momentum heading into January, the Penn State Nittany Lions have found themselves struggling once again, dropping three of their last four, and the last two. Mike Rhoades and company will look to snap that skid as No. 11 Wisconsin comes to Happy Valley on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin has vaulted to the top of the Big Ten early in the conference slate with a 5-0 mark, while being 13-3 overall on the season. The Badgers have won their last four over Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State and Northwestern.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the conference clash in the Bryce Jordan Center tonight.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: January 16, 2024 2:15 p.m. ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- University Park, PA

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

Penn State STAT Wisconsin

76.3 (136)

PS/G

75.2 (169)

73.5 (240)

PA/G

65.4 (44)

43.2% (264)

FG%

47.1% (62)

52.5% (105)

2P%

53.5% (77)

29.9% (315)

3P%

34.6% (126)

73.9% (88)

FT%

76.3% (39)

35.3 (334)

REB/G

37.0 (288)

10.4 (201)

O-REB/G

10.1 (223)

1.05 (208)

AST/TO RATIO

1.25 (110)

71.6 (48)

TEMPO

65.2 (319)

1.081 (119)

OFF EFF

1.197 (6)

1.031 (127)

DEF EFF

0.957 (27)
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

114

113

112

128

116.75

Wisconsin

9

15

15

11

12.5
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

PENN STATE PROJECTED STARTERS
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

12.8

1.9

4.9

G

Kanye Clary

18.6

3.2

2.7

F

Zach Hicks

6.2

3.2

1.1

F

Puff Johnson

6.4

3.1

0.1

C

Qudus Wahab

9.5

8.3

0.7

Who is Wisconsin's projected starting five?

Position Player Points Rebounds Assists
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Chucky Hepburn

8.5

3.2

3.9

G

Max Klesmit

8.9

1.8

1.3

G

AJ Storr

14.8

3.1

0.9

F

Tyler Wahl

11.8

5.7

1.5

F

Steven Crowl

11.7

7.6

2.3

Penn State vs Wisconsin Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

49.4%

15.1%

27.7%

35.8

Wisconsin

53.0%

14.9%

31.6%

36.6

