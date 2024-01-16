After finding some momentum heading into January, the Penn State Nittany Lions have found themselves struggling once again, dropping three of their last four, and the last two. Mike Rhoades and company will look to snap that skid as No. 11 Wisconsin comes to Happy Valley on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin has vaulted to the top of the Big Ten early in the conference slate with a 5-0 mark, while being 13-3 overall on the season. The Badgers have won their last four over Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State and Northwestern.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the conference clash in the Bryce Jordan Center tonight.