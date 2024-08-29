PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Penn State announces full 2024-25 non-conference schedule

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

The Penn State men's basketball program released its full 2024-25 non-conference schedule on Thursday as the Nittany Lions continue to prepare for the second year of the Mike Rhoades era.

The non-conference schedule features 11 games including seven games set to take place at the Bryce Jordan Center.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

The Nittany Lions will open up their 2024-25 season on November 4 against America East foe Binghamton. The Bearcats are coming off a 15-15 (7-9) record in 2023-24 under head coach Levell Sanders.

A few days later on November 8, former Nittany Lions assistant interim head coach Jim Ferry will return to the Bryce Jordan Center with another America East opponent, the UMBC Retrievers. His third season as the Retrievers head coach last year was a tough one, collecting an 11-21 record.

On November 12, Saint Francis (PA) will make the short drive from Loretto to University Park for an in-state showdown.

The first game away from the Bryce Jordan Center this fall will be a November 15 matchup against Virginia Tech as part of the Hall of Fame Series at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

The Nittany Lions will return home for a quick matchup against Fordham on November 25 before hitting the road again for back-to-back games on November 25 and 26 in Daytona Beach as part of the Sunshine Slam.

On November 25 they'll take on the Fordham Rams before facing off against either Clemson or San Francisco on November 26.

The December slate for Penn State is a smaller one with just four games over the course of the month. Buffalo will come to town on December 1 prior to a two-week layoff for the Nittany Lions. They'll return to action on December 14 against Coppin State before facing off against a pair of Philadelphia programs to finish off their non-conference schedule.

On December 21, the Nittany Lions will face Drexel at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia before taking on Penn on December 29 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

FULL 2024-25 NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT

November 4

vs Binghamton

November 8

vs UMBC

November 12

vs Saint Francis (PA)

November 15

vs Virginia Tech (NEUTRAL - Baltimore, Md)

November 20

vs Purdue Fort Wayne

November 25

vs Fordham (NEUTRAL - Daytona Beach, Fl)

November 26

vs Clemson or San Francisco (NEUTRAL - Daytona Beach, Fl)

December 1

vs Buffalo

December 14

vs Coppin State

December 21

at Drexel (Wells Fargo Center)

December 29

vs Penn

In Mike Rhoades' first year as the head coach of the Nittany Lions, Penn State went 16-17 overall including 9-11 in conference play.

This fall, Penn State will look to avoid early season falters. Last year, the Nittany Lions got off to a 4-0 start but they lost their next five non-conference matchups and six of their next seven games before finishing off the 2023 calendar year with back-to-back wins to head into the heart of their conference schedule with a 7-6 record.

Stay tuned on Happy Valley Insider for a deeper analysis of the Nittany Lions' non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1hbm5vdW5jZXMtZnVsbC0yMDI0LTI1LW5v bi1jb25mZXJlbmNlLXNjaGVkdWxlIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZwZW5uc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNv bSUyRm5ld3MlMkZwZW5uLXN0YXRlLWFubm91bmNlcy1mdWxsLTIwMjQtMjUt bm9uLWNvbmZlcmVuY2Utc2NoZWR1bGUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3OSZjdj0yLjAm Y2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNj b3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=