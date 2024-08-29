The non-conference schedule features 11 games including seven games set to take place at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Penn State men's basketball program released its full 2024-25 non-conference schedule on Thursday as the Nittany Lions continue to prepare for the second year of the Mike Rhoades era.

The Nittany Lions will open up their 2024-25 season on November 4 against America East foe Binghamton. The Bearcats are coming off a 15-15 (7-9) record in 2023-24 under head coach Levell Sanders.

A few days later on November 8, former Nittany Lions assistant interim head coach Jim Ferry will return to the Bryce Jordan Center with another America East opponent, the UMBC Retrievers. His third season as the Retrievers head coach last year was a tough one, collecting an 11-21 record.

On November 12, Saint Francis (PA) will make the short drive from Loretto to University Park for an in-state showdown.

The first game away from the Bryce Jordan Center this fall will be a November 15 matchup against Virginia Tech as part of the Hall of Fame Series at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

The Nittany Lions will return home for a quick matchup against Fordham on November 25 before hitting the road again for back-to-back games on November 25 and 26 in Daytona Beach as part of the Sunshine Slam.

The December slate for Penn State is a smaller one with just four games over the course of the month. Buffalo will come to town on December 1 prior to a two-week layoff for the Nittany Lions. They'll return to action on December 14 against Coppin State before facing off against a pair of Philadelphia programs to finish off their non-conference schedule.

On December 21, the Nittany Lions will face Drexel at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia before taking on Penn on December 29 at the Bryce Jordan Center.