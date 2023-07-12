On Wednesday, Penn State and the rest of the Big Ten announced their respective player representatives for Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis on July 26.

Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

Joining James Franklin in Indianapolis will be safety Keaton Ellis, offensive lineman Olu Fashanu, and defensive end Adisa Isaac.

Ellis is a senior safety out of State College and is entering his fifth season with the program after playing in 43 games over the past four seasons. He will also be entering his first season as a team captain.

Last season, Ellis had the best year of his career with 24 tackles including two tackles for a loss and seven pass deflections. For his career, he's totaled 72 tackles, there tackles for a loss, 13 pass deflections, and one interception. He's forced three fumbles and recovered one.

Fashanu his fourth year with the program and is one of the Nittany Lions' top draft prospects. After choosing to return to school this offseason despite being a potential first-round draft pick, the 6-foot-6, 319-pound offensive tackle earned multiple All-American selections last season

Last season, Isaac returned from missing all of 2021 with a torn Achilles. In 13 games, Isaac recorded 28 tackles, 11.0 tackles for a loss, and 4.0 sacks. Isaac will look to build upon his 2022 season with a full healthy 2023.

The Nittany Lions enter the season as a potential College Football Playoff contender following an 11-2 season which culminated in a Rose Bowl victory over Utah. Penn State is currently considered a +2000 favorite to win the national championship, the ninth-best odds in the country and third-best in the Big Ten.