On Sunday, the Penn State State College Quarterback's Club held their annual Penn State football team banquet in which the team awards for the 2023 season were handed out.

Notable selections include offensive lineman Olu Fashanu and defensive end Chop Robinson being named the team's co-MVPs while the most valuable offensive players award was given to the tailback duo of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. Defensive end Adisa Isaac was named the team's most valuable defensive player.

Here are the full results of the awards.