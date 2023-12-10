Advertisement
Penn State announces team awards for 2023 season

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsDylanCC

On Sunday, the Penn State State College Quarterback's Club held their annual Penn State football team banquet in which the team awards for the 2023 season were handed out.

Notable selections include offensive lineman Olu Fashanu and defensive end Chop Robinson being named the team's co-MVPs while the most valuable offensive players award was given to the tailback duo of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. Defensive end Adisa Isaac was named the team's most valuable defensive player.

Here are the full results of the awards.

Captain's Award: LB Dominic DeLuca, S Keaton Ellis, OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu, DE Adisa Isaac, TE Theo Johnson, WR Malick Meiga

Public Service Award: OL Nick Dawkins

Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Year: LB Kaveion Keys

Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Year: LB Kaveion Keys, DE Jake Wilson

Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Year: WR Ethan Black, OL Addison Penn

Outstanding Run-On Award: OL Dominic Rulli, CB Kolin Dinkins

Dick Maginnis Memorial Award (Outstanding OL): OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu

Reid Robinson Award (Outstanding DL): DE Adisa Isaac, DE Chop Robinson

Iron Lion (Strength & Conditioning Award): TE Theo Johnson

Tim Shaw Thrive Award (Student-athlete who has overcome adversities and been an inspiration to fellow teammates): OL Hunter Nourzad, CB Johnny Dixon

Bob Mitinger Memorial Award (Ultimate Teammate): TE Tyler Warren, CB Daequan Hardy

Ridge Riley Memorial Award (Core Values Award): WR Malick Meiga, DT Dvon Ellies

Highest Academic Average (Cumulative GPA): WR Jan Mahlert

Nittany Lion Club Award (Senior with highest GPA): OL Hunter Nourzad

Letterman's Club Scholarship (Outstanding graduating senior): OL Nick Dawkins

John Bruno Memorial Award (Outstanding Special Teams): LB Dominic DeLuca

Most Valuable Offensive Player: RB Kaytron Allen, RB Nicholas Singleton

Most Valuable Defensive Player: DE Adisa Isaac

Team Most Valuable Player: OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu, DE Chop Robinson

Lions Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award: LB Curtis Jacobs,TE Theo Johnson, OL Caedan Wallace

Quarterback Club Award: DT Hakeem Beamon, WR Dante Cephas, K Alex Felkins, OL Golden Israel-Achumba, WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, RB Trey Potts, RB Tank Smith, WR Mason Stahl, OL Ibrahim Traore

Keystone Award: LB Abdul Carter, TE Theo Johnson, TE Tyler Warren, S Kevin Winston Jr.

