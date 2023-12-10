Penn State announces team awards for 2023 season
On Sunday, the Penn State State College Quarterback's Club held their annual Penn State football team banquet in which the team awards for the 2023 season were handed out.
Notable selections include offensive lineman Olu Fashanu and defensive end Chop Robinson being named the team's co-MVPs while the most valuable offensive players award was given to the tailback duo of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. Defensive end Adisa Isaac was named the team's most valuable defensive player.
Here are the full results of the awards.
Captain's Award: LB Dominic DeLuca, S Keaton Ellis, OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu, DE Adisa Isaac, TE Theo Johnson, WR Malick Meiga
Public Service Award: OL Nick Dawkins
Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Year: LB Kaveion Keys
Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Year: LB Kaveion Keys, DE Jake Wilson
Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Year: WR Ethan Black, OL Addison Penn
Outstanding Run-On Award: OL Dominic Rulli, CB Kolin Dinkins
Dick Maginnis Memorial Award (Outstanding OL): OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Reid Robinson Award (Outstanding DL): DE Adisa Isaac, DE Chop Robinson
Iron Lion (Strength & Conditioning Award): TE Theo Johnson
Tim Shaw Thrive Award (Student-athlete who has overcome adversities and been an inspiration to fellow teammates): OL Hunter Nourzad, CB Johnny Dixon
Bob Mitinger Memorial Award (Ultimate Teammate): TE Tyler Warren, CB Daequan Hardy
Ridge Riley Memorial Award (Core Values Award): WR Malick Meiga, DT Dvon Ellies
Highest Academic Average (Cumulative GPA): WR Jan Mahlert
Nittany Lion Club Award (Senior with highest GPA): OL Hunter Nourzad
Letterman's Club Scholarship (Outstanding graduating senior): OL Nick Dawkins
John Bruno Memorial Award (Outstanding Special Teams): LB Dominic DeLuca
Most Valuable Offensive Player: RB Kaytron Allen, RB Nicholas Singleton
Most Valuable Defensive Player: DE Adisa Isaac
Team Most Valuable Player: OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu, DE Chop Robinson
Lions Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award: LB Curtis Jacobs,TE Theo Johnson, OL Caedan Wallace
Quarterback Club Award: DT Hakeem Beamon, WR Dante Cephas, K Alex Felkins, OL Golden Israel-Achumba, WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, RB Trey Potts, RB Tank Smith, WR Mason Stahl, OL Ibrahim Traore
Keystone Award: LB Abdul Carter, TE Theo Johnson, TE Tyler Warren, S Kevin Winston Jr.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board