The selections were senior safety Keaton Ellis, redshirt sophomore linebacker Dominic DeLuca, junior offensive lineman Olu Fashanu, junior wide receiver Malick Meiga, redshirt senior defensive end Adisa Isaac, and junior tight end Theo Johnson. Each player is a first-time captain for the Nittany Lions.

Ellis, a senior out of State College, has played in 43 games for the Nittany Lions over the last four seasons, including all 13 games last season. Ellis has been a key part of Penn State's safety room since stepping on the field as a freshman in 2019, recording 762 tackles, including three tackles for loss and 13 pass deflections in his career with the Nittany Lions.

DeLuca, a former redshirt sophomore walk-on out of Wyoming Area in West Pittston, played in all 13 games last year for Penn State in a breakout season that saw him earn key roles both on defense and special teams. He recorded 29 total tackles last season, including two tackles for loss and one sack.

Fashanu is Penn State's top draft-eligible prospect and is considered one of the top offensive linemen in the entire country. The Waldorf, Maryland native played in eight games for Penn State last season, missing the Nittany Lions last five games after suffering an injury against Ohio State. He was named a second-team All-American by Walter Camp and has earned numerous watch list honors this offseason.

Meiga is a special teams ace for Penn State, winning the John Bruno Memorial Award last year as Penn State's top special teams player. Meiga played in 12 of 13 games, recording four tackles and forcing one fumble. he also had three receptions on the offensive side of the ball for 19 yards.

Isaac returned last season for Penn State after suffering an Achilles tear in the workup to the 2021 season. He ended up putting together a terrific season for the Nittany Lions with 28 total tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, and eight quarterback hurries. He earned All-Big Ten third-team honors.

Finally, tight end Theo Johnson will be Penn State's starting tight end this fall after playing in 11 games last season for the Nittany Lions, making nine starts in the process. He recorded 20 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns. He has been named to the Mackey Award watch list this summer.