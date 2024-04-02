Advertisement
Penn State at the top of 2026 WR Kenyon Alston's list after debut visit

Seth Berry • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer

Class of 2026 wide receiver Kenyon Alston's debut visit to Penn State on March 22 was one mixed with learning, having fun and seeing what the Nittany Lions' program is all about.

One of the main takeaways from Alston about the visit, who was offered by the program if February, was how buttoned up the coaching staff seemed to him and how serious they are about their work.

"Some takeaways I had were (observing) the coaching styles," said Alston. "They are about business on and off the field."

Alston described his day at State College as "awesome" as he went through some of his favorite parts of what his day looked like.

