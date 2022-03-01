Penn State Baseball takes two of three versus Maine this weekend

We saw a much better overall performance from the pitching staff as all three weekend starters for Penn State pitched into at least the fifth inning.

This weekend, however, fortunes favored the Nittany Lions, who took two of three from Maine, splitting a doubleheader on Saturday, improving to 3-4 on the year.

For the second-straight weekend, Penn State baseball played at the home of USA Baseball in Cary, North Carolina.

Louisville transfer Kellan Tulio one again had the start of the weekend, throwing six innings of one-run, three-hit baseball, striking out five on just 83 pitches. He lowered his season ERA to 1.64, giving up two earned runs in 11 innings pitched so far, averaging just 80.5 pitches per start.

However, Tulio’s day on the bump was Penn State’s lone loss of the weekend as Maine scored four in the top of the ninth after trailing 3-1.

Reliever Jaden Henline looked to finish off the Black Bears in his third inning of work. However, after the first two batters reached in the ninth, a crucial error from Henline opened the gates for Maine and Scout Knotts delivered the knock-out blow with a go-ahead, two-run triple.

While Maine went on to win Game 2 of the series, 5-3, the Nittany Lions had its own ninth-inning magic in Game 1. Tied 3-3 in the ninth, Penn State got two runners on with one out.

It set the scene for Cole Bartels, who hit a ball at Maine second baseman Quinn McDaniel. McDaniel stepped on second for the second out of the inning, but threw wide of the bag at first, allowing CJ Pittaro to score from second for a dramatic, 4-3 walk-off win. Penn State was trailing 3-0 going into the bottom of the fifth, but battled back to get the series off on the right foot.

Things were much different in the rubber match of the series Saturday afternoon as the Nittany Lions scored seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined, to take the series finale, 9-3.

Aside from an Anthony Steele two-run triple, the other five runs in those innings were scored off four RBI singles and a sacrifice fly.

We previously mentioned Tulio’s great pitching performance on the day, but in the series opener, Travis Luensmann battled hard through six innings of work, giving up three earned runs and striking out a season-high eight batters.

Luensmann kept the Nittany Lions in that game on the pitching side and the bullpen came in clutch, including another scoreless outing from Tyler Shingledecker, who needed just nine pitches to get through the ninth in Game 1. He picked up his first win of the year.

Cacher Matt Wood has a six-game hitting streak after going 5-for-10 on the weekend, adding another two RBI in the first game of the series. He’s hitting .478 with three home runs and nine RBI to start the year.

Steele got things going on the offensive end this weekend as well, going 5-for-11 with three RBI. The freshman is now batting .375 through his first five games with the Nittany Lions.

Penn State’s schedule quickly gets tougher this weekend as the Nittany Lions travel to Charlottesville, VA to take on Virginia, a 2021 College World Series participant and a team that has out-scored its opponents 74-12 in its last four games.