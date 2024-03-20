Penn State Basketball big man Demetrius Lilley enters Transfer Portal
On Wednesday afternoon, Penn State Basketball's backup big man Demetrius Lilley has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.
Lilley is the third NIttany Lion to enter the transfer portal since the conlcusion of their season last week. Center Favour Aire and guard Bragi Gudmundsson have also entered the transfer portal. Former Nittany Lion Kanye Clary, who left the program in February also officially entered the portal this week.
With Lilley's departure, the Nittany Lions are down to 10 scolarships players ofor the 2024-2025 season.
Lilley originally committed to Penn State as a member of the 2022 recruiting class from Lower Merion High School (PA) and chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Bryant, East Carolina, La Salle, Texas A&M and interest from several others.
During his two years with the Nittany Lions, Lilley appeared in 25 total games, where he averaged 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
