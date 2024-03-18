On Monday afternoon, Penn State Basketball's backup big man Favour Aire has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

Aire originally committed and signed with Miami out of high school as a member of the 2022 recruiting class from Bishop McNamara (MD) and chose the Hurricanes over offers from Georgetown, Indiana, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, UCF, Virginia Tech and several others.

During his lone as a Nittany Lion, Aire appeared in 12 total games, where he averaged 0.6 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.5 steals per game.

Stay tuned for more on Aire and other Penn State Basketball news right here on Happy Valley Insider!