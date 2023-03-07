As a traditional back to the rim scoring threat, 6-foot-8 Class of 2024 forward Royce Parham is an intriguing legacy recruit for Penn State. Parham, who has bounced back from a recent injury and erupted for 39 points during North Hills (PA) a 78-74 victory over Chartiers Valley back in January, is the son of legendary Penn State Center Kim Calhoun. Calhoun, now Kim Parham, cemented her illustrious career with the Nittany Lions as the program's all time leading shot blocker.

While Penn State was early in the recruitment of Parham and recently hosted the polished interior scorer/rebounder, his recruitment has taken off since September. His development of a reliable 15-18 foot jumper and incorporation of a face up game to his arsenal has certainly added appeal to his overall package. Parham has accumulated offers from the likes of Marquette, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Marquette, Maryland, Xavier, TCU, Virginia Tech, Rutgers and others. Parham started his recruitment process as a lesser heralded guy without the same high expectations, hype, and hearsay as others at his position. The Pittsburgh native drew offers from local programs such as Robert Morris, Duquesne, and Pittsburgh. Parham scored 35 points, including an efficient 13-of-17 at the free throw line, to help steer North Hills to a 76-70 victory over the aforementioned Chartiers Valley en route to a Section 4-5A title. Parham's stock really took off during the summer, when he was able to display his deft passing and the downhill game and fluid athleticism which makes him such a unique prospect on the AAU scene.