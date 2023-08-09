Penn State basketball defeats Bahamas Pirates 113-65
On Tuesday, Penn State men's basketball took part in the first game of their Bahamas Foreign Tour as part of the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League.
The Nittany Lions took on the Bahamas Pirates in the opener and cruised to victory 113-65.
The Nittany Lions had six scorers in double-digits, including VCU transfer Nick Kern Jr, totaling 17 points on near-perfect shooting, going 8-for-9 from the field while also adding in seven rebounds. North Carolina transfer D'Marco Dunn had a strong game of his own with 16 points, while Kanye Clary, Puff Johnson, and Jameel Brown all had 13 points in the winning effort. Notably, the Nittany Lions also had 26 total assists in the game on their 40 made baskets from the floor, continuously looking for smart and open shots.
"Good first game," Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades said following the win. "A lot of guys contributed, and we played a lot of different rotations, different lineups. Great to see we had 26 assists; that means we're playing the right way. There's a lot of things we have to improve on, but it was a good first game."
The Nittany Lions, in their first game under Rhoades, showed a lot of what Penn State fans should expect come this fall. The Nittany Lions dominated in the paint in the game, with 60 of their 113 points coming within the paint while also playing suffocating defense, keeping the Bahamas to just a 31.8% shooting percentage while forcing 33 turnovers.
The Nittany Lions will finish off their trip to the Bahamas on Thursday afternoon against the University of Victoria out of Canada.
