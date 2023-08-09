On Tuesday, Penn State men's basketball took part in the first game of their Bahamas Foreign Tour as part of the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League.

The Nittany Lions took on the Bahamas Pirates in the opener and cruised to victory 113-65.

The Nittany Lions had six scorers in double-digits, including VCU transfer Nick Kern Jr, totaling 17 points on near-perfect shooting, going 8-for-9 from the field while also adding in seven rebounds. North Carolina transfer D'Marco Dunn had a strong game of his own with 16 points, while Kanye Clary, Puff Johnson, and Jameel Brown all had 13 points in the winning effort. Notably, the Nittany Lions also had 26 total assists in the game on their 40 made baskets from the floor, continuously looking for smart and open shots.