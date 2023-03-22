Penn State Basketball forward Caleb Dorsey has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today with two years of eligibility remaining.

Dorsey is a former three-star recruit out of The Hill School over in Pottstown, Pennsylvania where he chose the Nittany Lions over seven other offers from the likes of programs such as Georgetown, Hofstra, Lehigh, Loyola (Md.), Mount St. Mary, William & Mary and Yale.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound power forward guard spent three seasons with the Nittany Lions, appearing in 33 total games (9 starts) which includes 16 appearances this past season. He has career averages of 2.3 points per game, 0.4 assists per game and 2.2 rebounds per game.

The Pennsylvania native is the second player to enter the portal for Penn State this portal season and will have two years of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining to play elsewhere.