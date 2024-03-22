Penn State Basketball G Jameel Brown enters Transfer Portal
For the fourth time since the end of their 2023-2024 season, a Penn State Nitttany Lion has entered the transfer portal.
On (DATE), Penn State sophomore guard Jameel Brown entered the transfer portal after compelting his second season with the program.
Brown joins forwards Demetrius Lilley and Bragi Gudmundsson as well as center Favour Aire as Nittany Lions to entere the portal since the conclusion of their season. Former Nittany Lion Kanye Clary, who left the program in February also officially entered the portal recently.
With Brown's departure, the Nittany Lions are down to nine scolarships players ofor the 2024-2025 season.
Brown appeared in 41 games for Penn State over the past two seasons including 27 games in 2023-2024. For his career, he averaged 3.0 points per game while averaging just udner a reobund per game as well.
After appearing briefly as a true freshman in 2022-2023, Brown earned a rotation role for the Nittany Lions in Mike Rhoades' first season at the helm of the program, leading to Brown averaging 10.1 minutes per game played.
Brown was a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and was ranked as a top 150 playre nationally by Rivals. After being committed for several months to Purdue, Brown committed to Penn State in August of 2021, he also held offers from Auburn, Marquette, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Xavier.
