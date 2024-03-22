For the fourth time since the end of their 2023-2024 season, a Penn State Nitttany Lion has entered the transfer portal.

On (DATE), Penn State sophomore guard Jameel Brown entered the transfer portal after compelting his second season with the program.

Brown joins forwards Demetrius Lilley and Bragi Gudmundsson as well as center Favour Aire as Nittany Lions to entere the portal since the conclusion of their season. Former Nittany Lion Kanye Clary, who left the program in February also officially entered the portal recently.

With Brown's departure, the Nittany Lions are down to nine scolarships players ofor the 2024-2025 season.