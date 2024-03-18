On Monday afternoon, Penn State Basketball's backup guard Bragi Gudmundsson has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

Gudmundsson originally committed and signed with Penn State out of high school as a member of the 2023 recruiting class from Iceland in the middle of May.

During his lone season as a Nittany Lion, Gudmundsson appeared in seven total games and averaged 0.9 points and 0.3 rebounds per game.

