Welcome into our Penn State men's basketball notebook as we take a look at Penn State's win over Rutgers and more.

D'Marco Dunn strong night

After struggling over his last five games, D'Marco Dunn stepped up on Wednesday night in a big way. The North Carolina transfer was 6-for-10 from the field including 2-for-4 from three-point range while totaling 14 points and seven rebounds in the absence of Kanye Clary. Dunn earlier this season showed a strong flash of his potential with an eight-game stretch in which he had seven double-digit scoring efforts but struggled in his next five games until Wednesday night. If the Nittany Lions want to put together a strong finish to their season, Dunn will be an important piece for the Nittany Lions whether that's as a starter or off the bench. Dunn did deal with cramps at the end of the game but will be fine going forward. "He's a talented offensive player but he just got to continue to make the game easier," Mike Rhoades said about Dunn's performance. "I have hopes for him the rest of this year and next year."

Puff Johnson's strong recent stretch

In Wednesday's win over Rutgers, senior forward Puff Johnson put together a quality performance with eight points and two rebounds in 11 minutes of action. While he only had two points against Minnesota, Johnson has been playing quality basketball over the Nitatny Lions' last three games including a 13-point performance against Ohio State.

Ace Baldwin goes all 40 in the win over Rutgers.

Penn State senior guard Ace Baldwin for the second-straight game played all 40 minutes and put together a very strong performance with 15 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. Against Minnesota, Baldwin had 16 points, two rebounds, and six assists in the 83-74 loss. The Baltimore, Maryland native has now four straight double-digit efforts. "I've coached 28 years, he's one of the toughest kids I've ever been around," Mike Rhoades said about Baldwin. "He's one of the most elite guys I've ever coached when it comes to sheer competitiveness and then he has the skill and ability, and the way he moves to be a good basketball player at any level. His will to win is just elite and then when it rubs off on others, that really helps."

Thoughts on Hudson Ward's commitment (Courtesy of Zach Smart)

Penn State has again tapped into the international market and emerged victorious, receiving a commitment from one of the top players in Canada and an international stock riser who is still in the process of accessing his ceiling.

Few players across the world have cranked up their recruiting profile these past few months as the multi-talented 6-foot-8 Canadian Hudson Ward has. Out of Western Canada Prep, the Class of 2024 Ward has discovered his niche as a thunderous open court finisher. Shouldering an innovative offensive mindset, Ward has been able to reel off a conniving core of moves, all of which enable him to power his way to the rim. While many of Ward's wide ranging skill set tend to be pigeonholed as versatile due to long range shot making, Ward is a rare breed. He has established himself as an elusive scorer, high rising and catch and dunk threat first, shooter second.

At Penn State, Ward has the potential to be employed at multiple positions. Given Ward's blend of length and college-ready physicality, he should be prepared instantly for the rigors of the swarming defensive pressure PSU head coach Mike Rhoades doesn't just emphasize, but preaches with an iron fist.

Given his nose for the rim and innate scoring mentality, Ward is more of an attacker who looks to exploit holes in the defense. With a game buoyed springboard-bouncy athleticism, Ward is similar to former Duke star and current NBA player Grayson Allen. There is a palpable wow-factor to his game.

As a late-blossoming recruit, Ward has generated a whiff of national visibility following his production rate on the prestigious stage which is the Tark Classic in Las Vegas. During an array of other exposure-heavy events throughout the country, including The Grind Session, Ward has witnessed his recruitment skyrocket in a short period of time. He ultimately chose the Nittany Lions over New Mexico, San Diego, Long Beach State, and several others.

Penn State is getting a recruit who could have ascended the high major market had he opted to sign late, as Marquette and LSU had been expressing high interest in him. And so Ward is a timely pickup and another 3-point threat capable of posing arduous mismatch headaches.

He wasn't always a knockdown shooter by trade, with more of an inclination to score via the downhill game and utilize multiple dribbles to either attack downhill or set up a mid range pull-up. Two summers ago, Ward transformed his entire game by opening up his range and becoming a 40 percent shooter from distance on the Canadian U-17 team at the 2022 FIBA World Cup.

Fast Facts: Most wins by a Penn State head coach in their first season since 1939

With Penn State's win on Wednesday, Pat Rhodes now sits eighth among Penn State's 11 head coaches since 1939 for wins in their first season leading the program. While Jerry Dunn's and John Elgi's 21 and 18 wins are all but out of reach for Rhodes, the Nittany Lions head coach will have at least 11 more games to pick up five more wins to surpass Micah Shrewsberry's 14 wins in 2021-22, which sits third all-time since 1939.

Jerry Dunn (1995-96): 21 wins John Elgi (1954-55): 18 wins Micah Shrewsberry (2021-22): 14 wins Elmer Gross (1949-50): 13 wins Pat Chambers (2011-12): 12 wins Dick Harter (1978-79): 12 wins Jim Ferry (2020-21): 11 wins Mike Rhoades (2023-24): 10 wins Ed DeChellis (2003-04): 9 wins Bruce Parkhill (1983-84): 5 wins



