Penn State Basketball Position Preview: Backcourt Edition

Advertisement

in other news

Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton leaves Wisconsin game with injury

Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton leaves Wisconsin game with injury

A second Penn State starter appears to be out for the rest of the game.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game against Wisconsin

Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game against Wisconsin

The Penn State Nittany Lions will be without their starting quarterback the rest of the way against the Wisocnsin.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
AS IT HAPPENED - Q4: No. 3 Penn State 28- Wisconsin 13

AS IT HAPPENED - Q4: No. 3 Penn State 28- Wisconsin 13

Follow along as No. 3 Penn State takes on Wisconsin at Camp Randall.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
GAME THREAD: Penn State Football versus Wisconsin Badgers

GAME THREAD: Penn State Football versus Wisconsin Badgers

Follow along with fellow Penn State Football fans chat in our Wisconsin game thread here.

Forums content
 • Richie O'Leary
Score Predictions for Penn State Football versus Wisconsin Badgers

Score Predictions for Penn State Football versus Wisconsin Badgers

It's almost time for Penn State Football and our staff at Happy Valley Insider offers our game predictions.

 • Richie O'Leary

in other news

Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton leaves Wisconsin game with injury

Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton leaves Wisconsin game with injury

A second Penn State starter appears to be out for the rest of the game.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game against Wisconsin

Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game against Wisconsin

The Penn State Nittany Lions will be without their starting quarterback the rest of the way against the Wisocnsin.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
AS IT HAPPENED - Q4: No. 3 Penn State 28- Wisconsin 13

AS IT HAPPENED - Q4: No. 3 Penn State 28- Wisconsin 13

Follow along as No. 3 Penn State takes on Wisconsin at Camp Randall.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 27, 2024
Penn State Basketball Position Preview: Backcourt Edition
circle avatar
Austin Mitchell  •  Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Austin_Cree

Penn State Basketball's backcourt this 2024-25 season features a blend of experienced veterans and developing youngsters:

With that being said, here is what fans should know about the Nittany Lions backcourt this upcoming season.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

VETERAN LEADERSHIP...

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement