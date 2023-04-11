As the transfer portal continues to erupt, there is a thrill factor in all of the unpredictability.

While the staggering number of transfers isn't a new concept, NIL has created an environment where guys are quickly exiting winning programs and entering the transfer market.

It doesn't matter if it is the day after their most successful collegiate season ends. If there is a greater opportunity out there, loyalties are hard to come by all across the country.

There doesn't have to be an issue or a concern or a sudden change which triggers a transfer in today's landscape.

It is free agency, as many envisioned it would be. That's why it is so entertaining.

As would one expect, there is major emphasis on proven, experienced guards. Guards who have experienced success at the mid major level are becoming heavily prioritized by high major programs.

Such is the case with Niagara transfer Noah Thomasson.