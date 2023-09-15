Penn State Basketball will head to UPMC Events Center on Friday, Oct. 27th to face Robert Morris in an exhibition game benefitting the American Cancer Society as part of the Coaches vs. Cancer initiative.

"We are excited to go on the road to play a charity exhibition game at Robert Morris and support Matthew Sweet's battle against lung cancer," Rhoades said in a press release. "It will be an early opportunity for our new team to not only play a quality opponent in UPMC Events Center, but also play for a great cause. It's an important opportunity any time college basketball teams can take part in Coaches vs. Cancer initiatives, and especially in this case to help take care of one of our own. It will be an absolute honor to share the court with Coach Toole and his team. The fight against cancer is always a courageous and tireless battle and Penn State Basketball wants to do our part to support Coach Sweet and so many others. We must always pay it forward. We Are."

This will mark the first time Penn State has faced Robert Morris since Nov. 16, 2009, when the Nittany Lions earned an 80-61 victory.

More information on the game can be found here.