While Penn State appeared to be in a good position for Christ The King (NY) 2024 guard Dwayne Pierce originally, the 6-foot-5 guard suddenly a quick recruiting coup for Iowa State.

Pierce committed to Iowa State shortly after his official visit earlier in the month.

As a downhill scoring threat whose opened up a dependable 3-point shot, Pierce's upside was evident during Christ The King's recent 51-45 victory over Iona Prep.

Pierce's tape measure 3-pointer keyed a monumental 9-2 third quarter run, a scoring surge capped by an extravagant dunk from UCLA commit Brandon Williams.

And while Pierce is a unique threat as a downhill scoring guard with intriguing positional size with a well built 205-pound frame, Penn State 2024 target Cole Certa is shaping into one of the most prolific scorers in the country.