PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Penn State Basketball signee Miles Goodman moves up in the final rankings
Richie O'Leary
•
Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
On Tuesday, Rivals released the final Rivals150 basketball rankings for the class of 2024 and it features one of the four Penn State Basketball recruits, so let's take a look at where said recruit is ranked.
NEW RANKING -- No. 76
PREVIOUS RANKING -- No. 79
THE SKINNY: Goodman remains the lone Nittany Lion recruit in the Rivals150 rankings and he also saw a slight bump in the final update as well going from 79 to 76. On top of that, Goodman also ranks as the 8th best center in the entire country.
SCOUTING REPORT
Miles Goodman is a catch and post threat with a knack for finishing above the rim in thunderous fashion. The Seattle native has length, footwork, and an evolving face-up game. He's developed a deft touch from 15-18 feet, which he's extended beyond the confines of the arc. Mobile and productive around the post, he's teeming with upside. He's able to create an issue for rim protectors with his mid range game. With his long arms and imposing size, he's able to steer the driving lanes clear and influence shots as he defends the rim.
— — Zach Smart - Happy Valley Insider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