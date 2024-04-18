Miles Goodman is a catch and post threat with a knack for finishing above the rim in thunderous fashion. The Seattle native has length, footwork, and an evolving face-up game. He's developed a deft touch from 15-18 feet, which he's extended beyond the confines of the arc. Mobile and productive around the post, he's teeming with upside. He's able to create an issue for rim protectors with his mid range game. With his long arms and imposing size, he's able to steer the driving lanes clear and influence shots as he defends the rim.

— — Zach Smart - Happy Valley Insider