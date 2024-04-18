Advertisement
Penn State Basketball signee Miles Goodman moves up in the final rankings

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

On Tuesday, Rivals released the final Rivals150 basketball rankings for the class of 2024 and it features one of the four Penn State Basketball recruits, so let's take a look at where said recruit is ranked.

NEW RANKING -- No. 76

PREVIOUS RANKING -- No. 79

THE SKINNY: Goodman remains the lone Nittany Lion recruit in the Rivals150 rankings and he also saw a slight bump in the final update as well going from 79 to 76. On top of that, Goodman also ranks as the 8th best center in the entire country.

SCOUTING REPORT

Miles Goodman is a catch and post threat with a knack for finishing above the rim in thunderous fashion. The Seattle native has length, footwork, and an evolving face-up game. He's developed a deft touch from 15-18 feet, which he's extended beyond the confines of the arc. Mobile and productive around the post, he's teeming with upside. He's able to create an issue for rim protectors with his mid range game. With his long arms and imposing size, he's able to steer the driving lanes clear and influence shots as he defends the rim.
— — Zach Smart - Happy Valley Insider

