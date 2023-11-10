After opening the 2023-2024 season with a 79-54 win over Delaware State on Monday, the Penn State Nittany Lions men's basketball program will turn their attention to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Friday. The Mountain Hawks opened their own season on Monday at home with an 84-78 loss to Cornell. Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

TV/SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE....

TV/STREAM: B1G+ WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks WHEN: Friday at 7:30pm ET WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- State College, Pennsylvania SPREAD: PSU -15.5 / 144.5 Over/Under

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....

RANKINGS COMPARISON TEAM 2023-24 KenPom 2022-23 NET RANKING 2022-23 ESPN BPI 2022-23 SAGARIN Penn State 85 41 40 33 Lehigh 269 272 266 266

LAST TIME OUT

Penn State: The Nittany Lions last time out defeated the Delaware State Hornets 79-45 picking up the first win of the Mike Rhoades era. Lehigh: Lehigh fell to Cornell 84-78 in a game that the Mountain Hawks shot a solid 45.3% from the floor but struggled from deep hitting just 24.1% of their three-pointers.

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....

2022-23 LEHIGH RECORD: 16-14 (11-7) / Notable wins versus Navy, Boston, American (x2), SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 26th matchup between the two schools, with Penn State currently leading the series currently 22-3. The Nittany Lions hold the most recent victory as well, defeating the Mountain Hawks by a score of 70-56 back during the 2010-11 season.

Table Name TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT % Penn State 60.0% 27.8% 31.2% 38.2% Lehigh 50.8% 21.2% 22.9% 25.0%

INJURY UPDATES

- North Carolina transfer Puff Johnson did not play on Monday night against Delaware State as he works his way back from an injury. Per Mike Rhoades, Johnson was close to playing but needs to be 100%. - Miami (FL) transfer Favour Aire will be out 4-to-6 weeks with a broken bone in his hand.

LOOKING BACK AT THE PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS...