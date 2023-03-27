After just one season with Penn State, freshman wing Evan Mahaffey has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today with three years of eligibility remaining

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as Mahaffey was recruited to State College by former head coach Micah Shrewsberry and is an Ohio native, so don't be shocked to see him follow his former head coach there.

Now Mahaffey played some key minutes down the stretch of the 2022-23 season and looked like a solid role player early on in his career. Arguably his most notable moment as a Nittany Lion came when he an secured the offensive rebound late versus Northwestern that led to Camren Wynter's game winning shot.

Overall on the year, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing appeared in 34 total games. He also had career averages of 2.8 points per game, 1.7 rebounds per game and 0.4 assists per game on 56.9% from the field.

The Ohio native is the first player to enter the portal for the Nittany Lions this season.