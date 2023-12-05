Penn State kicked its season off against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in Rec Hall on Sunday, and the Lions picked up right where they left off with a dominating victory. We saw several surprises in the lineup, including at the 125, 149, and 197 weight classes, where Gary Steen started for the Lions, Tyler Kasak at 149, and Lucas Cochran filled in for Aaron Brooks at 197. It was surprising not to see the Lions go with either Braeden Davis or Robbie Howard at 125, but this could be because Cael Sanderson and the rest of the Penn State staff are attempting to see which wrestler will win the spot and be the best option as the season moves along. the match started with the raising of Penn State's 2023 NCAA Championship banner, their tenth title since Cael Sanderson took over.

The Lions went down 3-0 after Gary Steen wrestled a good match against Sheldon Seymour. They were initially headed to OT, but a late review at the end of the third period gave Seymour the 4-1 victory after a takedown was awarded. At 133, Aaron Nagao took on Ryan Crookham, who has come onto the scene after beating returning NCAA Champion Vito Arujao of Cornell earlier this year. Crookham took a 6-2 lead into the third and held on to win 6-4, beating Nagao in his debut in Rec Hall. At 141, Beau Bartlett finally got the Lions on the board after an impressive performance, winning 14-6 and getting a major decision against Lehigh's Carter Bailey. Shayne Van Ness did not take the mat at 149, and Tyler Kasak got the start. After a fast first period, Kasak seemed to slow down slightly but was able to hold on for a victory against Drew Munch 7-5. At 157, returning NCAA finalist Levi Haines picked up a 12-6 decision to extend the Lions' lead in the dual 10-6. After the first half, I would say the Lions looked a little flat and lethargic. They were able to get in on shots but also gave up plenty of takedowns in their own right.

Mitchell Mesenbrink had his Rec Hall debut, and it will be one to remember after an 18-2 technical fall over Jake Logan. Unbelievable job by Mesenbrink to get to his attacks and finish his shots. He looked awesome, and I'm very excited about his potential this year. Carter Starocci looked like his usual self and had a great offensive showing, and finished the match in the first period with a fall after a four count and put the Lions up 21-6 with just three matches remaining. Bernie Truax looked excellent and won by technical fall 19-4. His offense was outstanding, and he did a great job of pushing the pace, earning stalling points throughout the match as well. Aaron Brooks made way for Lucas Cochran at 197, who took on Michael Beard, the former Nittany Lion. Beard looked great and was able to neutralize any threats from Cochran throughout the match, working to a 20-6 major decision. Finally, Greg Kervliet took on Nathan Taylor in a battle of top 10 heavyweights. Kerk is who I expect to win the NCAA title this year, and after his performance at the NWCA All-Star Classic two weeks ago, he made me feel more confident than ever. However, after an attack from Taylor in the first, he tweaked his knee it appears. He went on to finish the match, and picked up an 11-1 major decision. The Lions took the dual 30-10, and take on Hofstra next Sunday in Rec Hall at 1 p.m. A full thread of the dual is available below: