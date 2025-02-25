Published Feb 25, 2025
Penn State begins winter workouts, who were the competitors of the day?
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

The Penn State Nittany Lions football program finally began their winter workout sessions on Tuesday morning. Following every winter workout session, Penn State position coaches give a 'competitor of the day' for their respective positions.

Below, Happy Valley Inside aggregated those competitors of the day all in one place.

Advertisement
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

QUARTERBACK - Drew Allar (Sr.)

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

RUNNING BACK - Quinton Martin (Rs. FR)

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

WIDE RECEIVER - Kyron Hudson (Rs. SR)

ALSO CHECK OUT:

- Abdul Carter to not partake in drills at NFL Combine

- Penn State AD Pat Kraft Discusses Wrestling Scholarships, Future Plans

- Everything Pat Kraft said on Monday afternoon

- Former Nittany Lion Matt McGloin to join Boston College coaching staff

- New FutureCast for Penn State football to land 2026 Florida prospect

- HT TV: Penn State RB coach Stan Drayton's introductory Press Conference

- HT TV: Penn State AD Pat Kraft talks NIL, Revenue Sharing, and More

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

TIGHT END - Joey Schlaffer (Rs. SO)

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

OFFENSIVE LINE - Drew Shelton (Sr.)

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

DEFENSIVE LINE - Zuriah Fisher (Rs. SR)

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

LINEBACKER - Kari Jackson (Rs. Fr)

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

CORNERBACK - Elliot Washington (Jr.)

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

SAFETY - Zakee Wheatley (Rs Sr.)

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

SPECIAL TEAMS - Riley Thompson (Sr.)

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

FULL WINTER WORKOUT COMPETITOR OF THE DAY LIST

Winter Workout No.1: Allar, Martin, Hudson, Schlaffer, Shelton, Fisher, Jackson, Washington, Wheatley, Thompson

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board