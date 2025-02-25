Penn State begins winter workouts, who were the competitors of the day?

The Penn State Nittany Lions football program finally began their winter workout sessions on Tuesday morning. Following every winter workout session, Penn State position coaches give a 'competitor of the day' for their respective positions.
Below, Happy Valley Inside aggregated those competitors of the day all in one place.
QUARTERBACK - Drew Allar (Sr.)
RUNNING BACK - Quinton Martin (Rs. FR)
WIDE RECEIVER - Kyron Hudson (Rs. SR)
TIGHT END - Joey Schlaffer (Rs. SO)
OFFENSIVE LINE - Drew Shelton (Sr.)
DEFENSIVE LINE - Zuriah Fisher (Rs. SR)
LINEBACKER - Kari Jackson (Rs. Fr)
CORNERBACK - Elliot Washington (Jr.)
SAFETY - Zakee Wheatley (Rs Sr.)
SPECIAL TEAMS - Riley Thompson (Sr.)
FULL WINTER WORKOUT COMPETITOR OF THE DAY LIST
Winter Workout No.1: Allar, Martin, Hudson, Schlaffer, Shelton, Fisher, Jackson, Washington, Wheatley, Thompson
--------------------------------------------------------------
