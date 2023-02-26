Penn State on Sunday night looked to continue their red hot play by taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Bryce Jordan Center.

It was a ruckous and loud croud, one of the loudest at the BJC in recent memory and the Nittany Lions gave the home crowd something to to cheer about in the first 20 minutes.

Most of the first half was dominated by the Nittany Lions who after finding themselves down in the first few minutes 5-2, ould go on a 12-0 scoring run. That 12-0 scoring run would make the once small a deficit to 14-5.

The Scarlet Knights during the Nittany Lions' dominating run struggled to buy a bakset, Going through an early five minute scoring drought and starting just a mere 4-for-17 from the floor in the first 13 minutes of action.

While the Scarlet Knights' struggled offensively, the Nittany Lions continued to pour it on, stretching their early lead to 26-9 when the Scarlet Knights were forced to take their first timeout with 7:46 remaining in the first half.

The Scarlet Knights would find some momentum offensively gonig on a 7-0 run over the final few minutes of the half but the Nittany Lions thanks to white hot start would still find themselves up at half-time 31-21.

Jalen Pickett would lead all scorers in the first half with 11-points on 5-of-9 from the floor.