Penn State blows 19-point lead in 59-56 loss to Rutgers
Penn State on Sunday night looked to continue their red hot play by taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Bryce Jordan Center.
It was a ruckous and loud croud, one of the loudest at the BJC in recent memory and the Nittany Lions gave the home crowd something to to cheer about in the first 20 minutes.
Most of the first half was dominated by the Nittany Lions who after finding themselves down in the first few minutes 5-2, ould go on a 12-0 scoring run. That 12-0 scoring run would make the once small a deficit to 14-5.
The Scarlet Knights during the Nittany Lions' dominating run struggled to buy a bakset, Going through an early five minute scoring drought and starting just a mere 4-for-17 from the floor in the first 13 minutes of action.
While the Scarlet Knights' struggled offensively, the Nittany Lions continued to pour it on, stretching their early lead to 26-9 when the Scarlet Knights were forced to take their first timeout with 7:46 remaining in the first half.
The Scarlet Knights would find some momentum offensively gonig on a 7-0 run over the final few minutes of the half but the Nittany Lions thanks to white hot start would still find themselves up at half-time 31-21.
Jalen Pickett would lead all scorers in the first half with 11-points on 5-of-9 from the floor.
The NIttany Lions coming out of half-time would pick up where they left off, going on a 9-0 scoring run in the first 90 seconds of the half stretching their lead to 40-21. But that would be the last of the good feelings for the Nittany Lions.
The Scarlet Knights would answer back with a 9-0 run of their own cutting Penn State's lead to 42-32.
After their early 9-0 run in the second half, however, the Nittany Lions wouldn't be able to find nearly the same amount of offensive succes. They would shoot just 25.9% in the second half, while Rutgers turned around their own offensive woes from the first half to shoot 50% en route to outscoring the Nittany Lions 38-25 in the final 20 minutes.
The Nittany Lions would fail to score any points from the field in the final nine minutes of the game. After a Kebba Njie layup gave them a 53-43 lead with 9:16 remaining, their remaining three points would all come on free throw attempts.
With the Nittany Lions unable to find any consistent offensive success in the second half, the Scarlet Knights slwoly chipped away at the Nittany Lions lead before eventually tying the game with at 54-54 with 2:36 remaining in the game. Rutgers would eventually take their first leada, a 57-56 lead since the begnning of the game with just 1:24 remaining, and would never look back.
The loss for the Nittany Lions is a heartbreaking one in multiple ways. Not only was it a heartbreaking loss in general, it also deals a tough blow to their already limited tournament chances.
With a win, the Nittany Lions' would've been one step closer to a potential NCAA Tournament berth but now, the Nittany Lions would not only need wo in out the remainder of their regular season but also have to make a deep run in the Big Ten tournament in order to have a chance to go dancing.
Penn State returns to action on on Wednesday night in Evanstown against the currently top-25 ranked Northwestern Wildcats. The Wildcats on Sunday were dominated by Maryland in a 75-59 loss.
