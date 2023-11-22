As Chop Robinson jogged off the field following Penn State's 27-6 victory over Rutgers on Saturday, the junior defensive end wanted to take a moment with the Nittanyville contingency before leaving the field.

There he took a photo with his fellow Penn State classmates who had a sign in his honor, just as they had shown off throughout the 2023 season. It was important for Robinson to get a photo with the sign and students on the heels of what was likely his final game at Beaver Stadium.

"Honestly, it's just seeing that sign from the beginning of the season. I just thought it was really cool and I knew I needed a picture because it'd be the last time that sign would be in the stadium," Robinson said.

Shortly after reminiscing about the moment, Robinson stopped short of officially declaring that he would head to the NFL upon the conclusion of the season, although that is the expectation for the Nittany Lions' star defender.

"I haven't really sat down and really thought about it, cause we still have one more game left. So I'll focus on Michigan State, spending time with the guys and then once the season's over I'll deal with that," Robinson said.

Chop Robinson has been a hot name in the NFL Draft space dating back to last season, which has carried into another strong year in 2023. The standout junior has been talked about as a potential first round selection in next April's NFL Draft, even being the No. 11 prospect on Pro Football Focus' top 75 prospects list.

The future is undoubtedly bright for Robinson, but that chapter will have to wait just a little longer as he is still committed to closing out the season strong and says the time will come for him to shift his focus.

"It's something I don't really think about during the season. I focus on you know, practice, games, so I just take it day-by-day and whenever that time comes, that's when I'll focus on that," Robinson said.

Most notably, that will include picking up a victory in the regular season finale against Michigan State and retain the Land Grant Trophy for a third straight year. The Nittany Lions fell short of their expectations of playing for a National Championship, but there is still work to be done for Robinson and Penn State.

"Of course that's not the standard for us. We want 12 [wins] of course, but we gotta go with what we gotta go with," Robinson said. "So with 10 wins. You know, we just gotta keep picking and keep working and just being consistent ---- trying to work our butts off every day and just being consistent. That's our main thing."