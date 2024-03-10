The Nittany Lions behind a strong shooting effort defeated the Maryland Terrapins 85-69. It marks the seventh straight meeting between the two programs in Happy Valley that the Nittany Lions have come away with the win.

The Penn State Nittany Lions finished off their 2023-2024 regular season on a high note and sent their seniors out with a win at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday night.

Senior center Qudus Wahab led the way for Penn State with 19 points and 15 rebounds including five offensive rebounds. Ace Baldwin also had a spectacular game with 17 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds in the win. Other Nittany Lions to finish with double-digit scoring efforts include RayQuawndis Mitchell (14 points), Puff Johnson (13 points), and Nick Kern (10 points).

As a team, Penn State shot 48.4% from the field, making 30-of-62 attempts while hitting 6-of-20 three-point attempts. The Nittany Lions were also automatic from the free-throw line in the win over the Terrapins, making 19-of-22 attempts.

The Nittany Lions led for 35:04 of 40 minutes including the final 22 minutes of the game.

With the win, Penn State moves to 15-16 on the season and 9-11 in conference play. It marks the first time since the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons that the Nittany Lions had back-to-back seasons in which they won at least nine conference games.

On the other side of the court, the Maryland Terrapins dropped to 15-16 and 7-13 in Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions would get off to a strong start on Sunday evening, going up 4-0 in the first minute of action before eventually leading 17-10 at the 14:04 mark thanks to making six of their first 11 ghosts. Maryland in the same span made just 2-of-9 attempts from the field but was able to go to the line five times in the process as well.

The 17-10 lead would be the Nittany Lions' largest of the first half as Nebraska shortly afterwards would begin chipping away. With under six and half minutes to go with Penn State up 24-19, Maryland would go on their largest run in the game, an 8-0 run that gave the Terrapins a 27-24 lead with 5:19 remaining.

The lead would be short lived for Maryland as the Nittany Lions would reclaim the lead with just under two minutes remaining in the opening half on a Puff Johnson three-point, which was the beginning of a 7-1 run for the Nittany Lions to close out the first half, giving them a 36-32 lead heading into halftime.

Coming out of halftime, Maryland would immediately make a three-pointer on their first possession of the half to cut Penn State's lead to 36-35 but the Nittany Lions immediately answered with a 6-0 run, to put themselves back up by seven within the first two minutes of the half.

Just a few minutes later with 15:08 remaining in the game, the Nittany Lions would begin pulling away thanks to a RayQuawndis Mitchell three-pointer which at the time made it a 47-32 game. It would be the start of a 15-2 run for the Nittany Lions that turned a once 44-42 lead into a 59-44 lead with 12:29 to go.

After that 15-2 run, Maryland would not be able to find any sort of answers when it came to cutting down the Nittany Lions lead.

For every basket the Terrapins scored over the final 12 minutes of action, the Nittany Lions seemingly had an answer, Penn State's lead never dropping below 12 points the remainder of the game.

Over the course of a 12-minute stretch in the second half from the 15:46 mark to the 3:16 mark, Penn State made 15-of-19 attempts.

As a team in the second half, the Nittany Lions were 18-of-30 from the field, comparatively, Maryland was 12-of-29. The Nittany Lions also asserted their dominance physically in the second half, out rebounding the Terrapins 23-10 in the final 20 minutes while dominating the paint to the tune of 26 points, while allowing Maryland to score just 14 points in the paint.

For the game, Penn State outrebounded Maryland 47-26 and outscored them in the paint 42-28.



