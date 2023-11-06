Advertisement
Penn State' Curtis Jacobs named to Dick Butkus Award semifinalist list

Sep 23, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs was named to the Dick Butkus Award semifinalist list on Monday afternoon. The fourth year junior is one of 12 semifinalists for the nation's top linebacker award and one of three in the Big Ten, alongside Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg and Iowa's Jay Higgins.

Through nine games this season, Jacobs has tallied 36 total tackles (leading Penn State in solo and total tackles), five tackles for loss and a sack while also having a pair of fumble recoveries for the Nittany Lions' defense.

Only two Nittany Lions have won the prestigious award since its inception in 1985, LaVar Arrington in 1999 and Paul Posluszny in 2005. Finalists will be announced later this month and the winner will be revealed in December.

The full list of semifinalists:

Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Ty;Ron Hopper, Missouri

Jay Higgins, Iowa

Deontae Lawson, Alabama

Marist Liufau, Notre Dame

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

Payton Wilson, NC State

