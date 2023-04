The second departure of the second transfer portal window is in for Penn State Football as cornerback Storm Duck is re-entering the transfer portal after spending just a few months with the Nittany Lions, Happy Valley Insider has confirmed.

Duck was a former second-team All-ACC selection in 2022 and was one of the Nittany Lions' top transfer portal targets at the cornerback position during the first portal window. In 12 games for North Carolina last season, he recorded 46 tackles including one tackle for loss. He also recorded three interceptions and nine pass deflections as well as one forced fumble.

The cornerback prospect was originally a three-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting cycle out of Boiling Springs (SC). After playing in 11 games as a true freshman, recording 37 tackles and two interceptions as well as a pass deflection, he missed most of the 2020 season due to injury. He would play in just five games in 2021 before returning to playing at an impact level this past season.

He will now have one year of eligibility left to use elsewhere.