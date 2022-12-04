On Sunday, a second Penn State Nittany Lion announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal on Monday. 2021 signee Rodney McGraw made the announcement of his intentions on Twitter.

This season for the Nittany Lions, McGraw appeared in five games but played just 12 snaps. He recorded one tackle in those 12 snaps. "Thank you Penn State for an incredible experience," McGraw said in his post on Twitter. "I learned a lot playing for Coach Scott and Franklin. I’m extremely appreciative of my time in Happy Valley. I believe it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal at this time. With three years of eligibility remaining." McGraw coming out of Elkhart Central in Indiana committed to the Nittany Lions over notable offers from Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, and Wisconsin.



