Penn State DE Rodney McGraw set to enter transfer portal
On Sunday, a second Penn State Nittany Lion announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal on Monday. 2021 signee Rodney McGraw made the announcement of his intentions on Twitter.
This season for the Nittany Lions, McGraw appeared in five games but played just 12 snaps. He recorded one tackle in those 12 snaps.
"Thank you Penn State for an incredible experience," McGraw said in his post on Twitter. "I learned a lot playing for Coach Scott and Franklin. I’m extremely appreciative of my time in Happy Valley. I believe it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal at this time. With three years of eligibility remaining."
McGraw coming out of Elkhart Central in Indiana committed to the Nittany Lions over notable offers from Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, and Wisconsin.
McGraw's decision to transfer isn't an overly surprising one as the Nittany Lions' depth at the position has improved since last season. The Nittany Lions despite McGraw's departure are still set to currently return Adisa Isaac, Smith Vilbert, Zariah Fisher, Chop Robinson, Amin Vanover, Davon Townley, as well as highly rated 2022 signee Dani Dennis-Sutton. They could also possibly return redshirt senior Nick Tarburton the position as he has one of the year of eligibility remaining.
Townley's 22 snaps this season according to Pro Football Focus seventh most from an edge rusher this season for the Nittany Lions behind the aforementioned Adisa Isaac, Chop Robinson, Nick Tarburton, Amin Vanover, and Dani Dennis-Sutton as well as walk-on Jake Wilson. The only defensive end to play fewer snaps was Zuriah Fisher who was rehabbing a knee injury for most of the season before returning at the end of the regular season. Fisher played 13 snaps in two games but is likely going to be a big part of the Nittany Lions' plans at the position going forward.
The Nittany Lions are also set to add to the defensive end room this offseason with 2022 commit Jameial Lyons, they're also the FutureCast favorites to land 2023 defensive end Joseph Mupoyi.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board