Penn State redshirt senior defensive end Smith Vilbert will miss the entire 2023 season due to injury, Nittany Lions beat writer Audrey Snyder from The Athletic reported on Sunday afternoon.

Vilbert, projected as a backup defensive end for PSU, missed all but one game last season because of injury. He was able to play in the Rose Bowl against Utah.

His biggest single-game performance with Penn State is still his 2022 Outback Bowl outburst against Arkansas, tying the program record with three sacks in a bowl game. His efforts also tied the Outback Bowl record for most sacks in a single game. His 17 sack yards in that game were also third in program history for bowl games.

