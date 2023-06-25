One of Penn State's top targets in the 2024 recruiting class, Monsignor Bonner defensive end Mylachi Williams will be announcing a commitment early next month. the 6-foot-4 defensive end announced on Sunday that he will be announcing a commitment on July 8.

Williams took an official visit to Penn State earlier this month and also made visits to Syracuse and Pittsburgh.

Shortly after his official visit to Penn State, Happy Valley Insider staff and Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman placed FutureCasts for Williams to land with the Nittany Lions.

Williams is a four-star recruit by Rivals and is ranked as the ninth player in the state of Pennsylvania and the 17th-best weakside defensive end in the country. He owns a Rivals rating of 5.8.

Williams emerged earlier this offseason as a top prospect in the state of Pennsylvania, earning a Penn State offer in January. Following that offer, he emerged as one of the Nittany Lions' top defensive end targets in the class and has remained at the top of their board since.

Penn State currently holds 20 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class which ranks sixth in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. On top of leading for Williams when it comes to FutureCasts, the Nittany Lions are also in good positions when it comes to the FutureCast for Benedict Umeh, Deyvid Palepale, and TA Cunningham. They hold one defensive line commitment in Columbia (MD)'s Xaiver Gilliam.