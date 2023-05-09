Today, Smith went one step further and announced his official visit schedule. Among his scheduled visits is a return trip to Happy Valley.

2024 defensive Nigel Smith out of Melissa (TX) recently announced a top eight on Monday of Oklahoma, Texas, Rutgers, Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Arkansas.

Smith has announced that he will be taking an official visit to Penn State on June 9-11. That weekend is shaping up to be the Nittany Lions' biggest official visit weekend of June.

The visit will be the third for Smith as he plans on taking one to Rutgers on May 19 and one to Ohio State on June 2. After stopping in Happy Valley, he'll visit Oklahoma on June 16, Texas A&M on June 23, and has scheduled an official visit to Texas for the first weekend of the college football season on September 1.

Georgia and Arkansas are the only two programs from his top eight that he has not scheduled official visits to yet.