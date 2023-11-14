Four Nittany Lions finished with double-digit scoring efforts while North Carolina transfer Puff Johnson made his Penn State debut after missing the team's first two games with an injury.

Penn State rolled over in-state opponent Saint Francis on Tuesday evening at the Bryce Jordan-Center with an 83-53 win.

Penn State dominated the first half on Tuesday evening, outscoring Saint Francis 46-18 while shooting 54.8% from the floor including 38.5% from deep.

Georgetown transfer Qudus Wahab continued his strong start to the season in the first half with 10 points, making all four shots from the field and both his free throws in the first 20 minutes of action. He also had four rebounds in the first half. Wahab would ultimately finish with 12 points and six rebounds in the win.

Sophomore guard Kayne Clary led the Nittany Lions in scoring in the win with 14 points, hitting 6-of-12 attempts from the field and 2-of-6 from three-point range. He also had one rebound and three assists in the game.

Through three games, Clary is averaging 18.6 points per game, shooting 57% from the field.

Temple transfer Zach Hicks and VCU transfer Ace Baldwin both finished with double-digit scoring efforts as well with 12 and 11 points respectively.

In the game, Penn State forced 20 turnovers including seven steals. They also shot 18-of-23 from the free-throw line.