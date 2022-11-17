Penn State (4-0) kept a lead as big as 14 points with 9:20 left in the game, but at that point, Furman (2-1) started making its run to get back into the game, going on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to four points inside of five minutes left to go.

Slight concern came in after Furman ended the half on a 6-2 run, but that still left PSU with a sizable 17-point lead.

The lead grew to as much as 21 after Seth Lundy was fouled beyond the three-point arc, sinking all three of his free throws to make it a 44-23 game.

Thursday was a tale of two halves, beginning in the first half, one that saw the Nittany Lions jump out to a 46-29 lead by the halftime buzzer.

Things got a bit too dicey for what Penn State men’s basketball wanted in its first round game of the Shriners Hospital Charleston Classic, but the Nittany Lions were able to fend off a second-half surge from Furman, defeating the Paladins, 73-68, on Thursday morning.

There was a good 2:30 stretch of game where neither team scored, but the points kept on coming for the Paladins late, punctuated by a Tyrese Hughey three-pointer with 1:48 left on the clock as that 17-point lead became just a one-point lead at 69-68.

Penn State needed an answer and that answer came 26 seconds later from Lundy, knocking down a tough jumper to extend the lead to 71-68, two of his joint team-high 20 points in the win.

All the Nittany Lions needed to do was just survive the final wave of the final minute of regulation, Lundy coming up big again with a rebound off a missed Mike Bothwell three-pointer.

PSU missed its own three on the other side of the floor, giving Furman one final chance to tie. That chance turned into two thanks to the aggressive play of Hughey, who got a defensive rebound off the missed Penn State three-pointer and an offensive rebound off a missed Furman three with under 20 seconds left.

The ball found its way back to Bothwell, who had scored a game-high 26 points to that point, but his last-stitch effort came up short again from three as Penn State was able to escape and advance to the semifinals of the Charleston Classic.

Lundy and Jalen Pickett led the Nittany Lions in scoring with 20 points each as that first half really set the tone for the rest of the game.

Penn State shot 54.8 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three in the first half, and despite shooting under 36 percent from the field and from three in the second half, the Nittany Lions did just enough in the end.

Overall, Penn State shot 45.8 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three as it stays perfect on the season, awaiting the winner of Old Dominion/Virginia Tech in the semifinals.