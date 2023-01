Penn State Basketball got back in the win column today defeating Michigan inside of the Bryce Jordan Center by a final score of 83-61.

The Nittany Lions controlled this one just about the entire way on Sunday afternoon, only letting the Wolverines lead for about 20 seconds early on in the game. After that it was pretty much smooth sailing as the Lions scored 83 points on the day and 25 of them came from leading scorer Jalen Pickett. With another 22 from Seth Lundy and 19 from Andrew Funk.

On the flip side, the Penn State defense did a pretty good job overall defending just about everyone on Michigan but Jett Howard who had nearly 20 points himself in the first half before being locked down in the second half.

Overall just a solid bounce back for Penn State today as they continue to inch closer and closer towards a 2023 NCAA Tournament berth.