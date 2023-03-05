Penn State Basketball trailed for over 31 minutes today, but managed to step up late game to earn the 65-64 victory over No. 21 Maryland to end the regular season.

Maryland build a big 16-point lead late in the first half and were up 13 points through the first 20 minutes. On top of that every time the Nittany Lions scored, the Terrapins would just answer right back and then some.

Early on in the second half, things continued to trend in Maryland’s favor, but then all of sudden Penn State started to catch fire as they would trade threes for twos and were able to find guys wide open in the paint to take their first lead since around the 12 minute mark in the first half.

Overall this was a huge win for the Nittany Lions. They not only boost their NCAA Tournament resume with their fifth Quad-One win of the season, but they also clinched a first round bye in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.