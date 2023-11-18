Penn State shut the gates on Beaver Stadium for the season on Saturday afternoon with a 27-6 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers' opened the scoring on Saturday afternoon with an impressive first drive that took the Scarlet Knights deep into Penn Sate territory, getting as close as the Nittany Lions' eight yard line. A holding penalty on Rutgers would push the Scarlet Knights' back to the Penn State 17 yard line and the Nittany Lions two plays later would force the Scarlet Knights to settle for a 35-yard field goal from Jai Patel. The Scarlet Knights were able to take nine minutes off the clock with their 14-play opening possession.

The Nittany Lions' offense would answer back with a long drive of their own, going 75 yards across 15 plays, evaporating eight minutes off the clock in the process. The drive was capped off by a Kaytron Allen rushing touchdown from two yards out, its the fifth touchdown of the season for Allen, giving him 15 for his career with the Nittany Lions.

Penn State would get the ball back just less than a minute later after Dani Dennis-Sutton recovered an unforced fumble from Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt. The Nittany Lions' offense was unable to take advantage of the turnover, garnering 28 yards on five plays before having to settle for a chip shot field goal by Alex Felkins to take a 10-3 lead.

A few possessions later, Penn State looked to be potentially have the opportunity to take a two score lead, flipping the field possession on their first few plays but a Nicholas Singleton fumble at the Rutgers 36 yard line would end the Nittany Lions' chances of doing so. The Penn State defense was able to bail Singleton out and force a three-and-out following the fumble.

Prior to halftime, Rutgers would cut Penn State's lead to four with a 28-yard field goal from Jai Patel.