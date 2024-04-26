Penn State defensive lineman Davon Townley has entered the transfer portal for the second straight year. The Minnesota native entered the portal last December before returning to the program later in the offseason, he would appear in three games for the Nittany Lions this past fall, recording one tackle.

Townley was a four-star recruit in Penn State's 2021 recruiting class, committing to the Nittany Lions over Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, and Tennessee among others. Across his three years with the program, Townley has recorded 39 total snaps including 17 in 202 according to Pro Football Focus.

He is the ninth Nittany Lion to leave the program this offseason joining wide receiver Malick Meiga, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, offensive lineman Ibrahim Traore, wide receiver Dante Cephas, defensive end Jake Wilson, wide receiver Cristian Driver, and punter Alex Bacchetta.



