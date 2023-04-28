Penn State's recent success on the recruiting trail and in Wisconsin continued on Friday afternoon when four-star running back Corey Smith announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

Smith is the 13th commitment in the 2024 recruiting class for Penn State and their 10th since the beginning of March. Smith's commitment is also the third time in this recruiting cycle that the Nittany Lions have dipped into Wisconsin to nab a top target, they previously earned commitments from Smith's teammate Donovan Harbour as well as Hartland (WI) offensive tackle Garrett Sexton.

"Since the first day, I went up there, I just felt like they didn't show me that was fake," Smith told Rivals when it came to what stood out the most about Penn State during his recruitment. "They showed me the reality of everything, the facilities, how they coach, how they do everything around there. It was a real place, like a business place that I can myself at."

Smith attributes his commitment to Penn State as well to running backs coach Ja'Jaun Seider and assistant running backs coach Charles Walker as a major reasons for his commitment as well. " Throughout the journey, when they first offered me, it just had been non-stop contact. They've been keeping it real with me, the whole way through it."

For Walker, it's a commitment that has been coming for some time. As he told Rivals' National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove, "Before I even went up my first time, I knew I was going to commit there. I went up th for the second time for the spring game and I basically knew I was going to commit."

What does Smith see in the future for Penn State? "Good things in the future, hopefully, a national championship coming our way."

Smith is the second running back to commit to the Nittany Lions in this recruiting cycle joining four-star, Belle Vernon (PA) prospect Quinton Martin.

The 127th-ranked player in the Rivals250, Smith is now the Nittany Lions' second highest-rated commitment in the class thus far, only behind the aforementioned Quinton Martin (No. 37). Joining the pair of tailbacks are offensive lineman Cooper Cousins (No. 147), cornerback Kenneth Woseley (No. 178), offensive guard Donovan Harbour (No. 189), linebacker Kari Jackson (No. 193), and linebacker Anthony Speca (No. 209).



