For the fourth straight season and the seventh time in their last eight seasons, the Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling team has finished a regular season undefeated. On Sunday, the Nittany Lions took care of business against Edinboro, defeating the Fighting Scots 55-0.

All in all, it was a complete non-contest between the Nittany Lions and Fighting Scots. The Nittany Lions picked up five technical falls in the dual while Edinboro also forfeited the 165 weight class.



However, it may not be all good news for the Nittany Lions. Following his technical fall at 174 over Joseph Arnold, Carter Starocci had to be helped off the map after appearing to injuring his knee and had to be helped off the mat.

Starocci is ranked as the No. 1 wrestler in the nation for the 174 weight class.