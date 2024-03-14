At 16-17 overall, Penn State now awaits its fate regarding the NIT, which looks grim at this point. That field will be revealed after the NCAA Tournament field is announced on Sunday evening.

Penn State saw its quest for a Cinderella Big Ten Tournament title end of Thursday night as the Nittany Lions fell to Indiana 61-59 in Minneapolis. Mike Rhoades and company picked up a win over Michigan on Wednesday and were looking to go 3-3 against the Hoosiers this season, but a poor offensive showing nixed those plans.

Indiana had the upper hand to start in the first half, building a 10-2 advantage by the 14:11 mark behind early success from Malik Reneau. After starting the game shooting just 1-11 from the field, the Nittany Lions got things going offensively, with D'Marco Dunn and Nick Kern knocking down a pair of threes, followed by another Dunn jumper and two free throws from Ace Baldwin. The 10-3 run brought the Nittany Lions back within one with 11:07 to play in the first half.

Indiana quickly responded to the Penn State surge with a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 20-12 at the 8:30 mark of the first half.

The Nittany Lions slowly chipped away at the lead in the final six minutes of the half, outscoring Indiana 12-4 over a near four minute span to make it a 28-27 Indiana advantage with less than two minutes to play. Mackenzie Mgbako close the half by going on a 4-0 run, giving the Hoosiers a 32-27 lead going into halftime.

Despite shooting just 21% from the field and 3-14 from three-point range in the opening 20 minutes of play, the Nittany Lions were able to keep pace by going 10-11 from the free throw line compared to Indiana's 2-2 mark.

Five Nittany Lions had between four and five points in the first half, but the duo of Ace Baldwin and Qudus Wahab were a combined 0-13 from the field as Penn State found itself behind going into the second half.

Penn State came out of the break with a charge, mounting a 13-2 run to take a 42-36 lead at the 16:30 mark of the second half. Zach Hicks and Nick Kern has three three-pointers between them during the stretch, with the final being a four-point play.

Indiana was able to stop the bleeding with an 11-2 run of its own to regain the lead and expand it to three points just over six minutes later. The Hoosiers got the lead to as much as five thanks to four straight free throws by Malik Reneau with less than six minutes to play.

It was a back and forth affair in the closing minutes as Penn State either held the lead or tied things up three times in the lass four minutes of game play.

With five seconds to play, Anthony Leal had a tip in to give the Hoosiers a go-ahead score and a two point lead. Puff Johnson had an opportunity to win the game with a three in the closing seconds, but his attempt fell short and Penn State's Big Ten Tournament over.

Johnson enjoyed one of his better games with the Nittany Lions despite the heart break, scoring a team-high 16 points on 4-10 shooting and added eight rebounds for good measure. it was just the seventh time the senior forward had scored in double-figures this season.

Zach Hicks also pitched in 11 points on 3-7 shooting from three-point range and Nick Kern finished with eight points in just 21 minutes due to foul trouble.

Leading scorer Ace Baldwin suffered through a tough night at the office, scoring nine points, but was just 3-15 from the field and 0-7 from beyond the arc. He did have six assists, five rebounds and three blocks in the loss, however. Baldwin had averaged 17 points and 8.6 assists per game leading into Thursday's clash with the Hoosiers.

As a team, the Nittany Lions were just 27% from the field and finished with 59 points, which was its lowest mark since mustering only 49 points against Nebraska on February 17th.