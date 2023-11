After falling to the Michigan Wolverines over the weekend, the Penn State Nittany Lions have fallen to the No. 12 spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, keeping them in a strong position to make a New Year's Six bowl game.

Now with an 8-2 record on the season, the Nittany Lions will turn their attention to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for their home finale this weekend at Beaver Stadium. Rutgers enters the weekend with a 6-4 record but has lost back-to-back games to Ohio State and Iowa.

Penn State is a near three-touchdown favorite over the Scarlet Knights.