Penn State received a major boost for the 2024 season on Wednesday evening as defensive tackle Dvon Ellies announced he would be returning to Penn State for a sixth season in 2024. Ellies will be using his sixth and final year of eligibility in 2024.

Ellies appeared in 13 games, making seven starts for Penn State in 2023 putting together his best season as a Nittany Lion with 26 total tackles including five tackles for loss.

For his career, Ellies has totaled nearly 1,100 career snaps for the Nittany Lions while recording 59 career tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. He also has one career forced fumble.

The return of the Maryland native is big news for the Nittany Lions as the defensive tackle position was a question mark entering the offseason with uncertainty surrounding the futures of Ellies, Coziah Izzard, and Hakeem Beamon. Neither Izzard nor Beamon have announced their plans for 2024.

Ellies will likely reprise his role in 2024 as one of Penn State's starting defensive tackles alongside Zane Durant. The Nittany Lions are also expected to return the likes of Jordan van den Berg, Davon Townley Jr, and Kaleb Artis for next season with the potential of Beamon, Izzard, or both returning as well.



