Penn State Football third year defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today, just a few days after the Nittany Lions Rose Bowl game.

Mulbah is a former 5.6, three-star recruit who hails from Susquehanna Township High School from over in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Mulbah originally singed with the Nittany Lions as a member of the 2020 recruiting class, choosing Penn State over nine other offers from schools such as Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, UConn, UMass, Navy, Temple and Toledo.

During his three years with the program, Mulbah redshirted in 2020 and then would go on to appear in 18 games over the next two seasons mostly as a reserve linemen and on special teams.

The Pennsylvania native is the sixth player to enter the portal for the Nittany Lions this offseason and will have two years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.