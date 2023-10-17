Penn State enters ESPN FPI's Top 5 after latest win; Remaining projections
Penn State Football is coming off another big victory this past weekend, defeating UMass by a final score of 63-0 the other day.
This week, they face arguably their toughest matchup yet this season as they are -4.5 point underdogs to Ohio State out in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday afternoon.
Heading into Week 8 of the season, the Nittany Lions have entered the top five in ESPN's FPI and are now the No. 3 team in the country according to the power index. That makes the Nittany Lions' the second highest ranked Big Ten team, only behind Ohio State (No.1). The Oklahoma Sooners come in at No.2, separating the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes, while Michigan and Texas round out the top five.
Despite being in the top five, ESPN gives Penn State just a 14.4% chance to go undefeated this season, a 30.8% chance to win the playoffs, a 27.2% to win the conference, and a 34.8% chance of making the College Football Playoffs.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Penn State Football winning each of the remaining games on the 2023 football schedule.
|GAME
|LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY
|CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK
|PROJ. RECORD
|
Oct. 21 @ Ohio State
|
36.5%
|
+2.1%
|
6-1 (3-1)
|
Oct. 28 vs. Indiana
|
98.1%
|
+1.0%
|
7-1 (4-1)
|
Nov. 4 @ Maryland
|
83.5%
|
+6.3%
|
8-1 (5-1)
|
Nov. 11th vs. Michigan
|
57.3%
|
+1.2%
|
9-1 (6-1)
|
Nov. 18th vs. Rutgers
|
94.3%
|
+1.6%
|
10-1 (7-1)
|
Nov. 25th @ Michigan State
|
93.2%
|
+1.0%
|
11-1 (8-1)
WHAT IS THE ESPN FPI?
From ESPN's An inside look at College FPI
"FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI.
Correctly predicting game outcomes can’t be done by evaluating teams’ records because some teams are stronger than their records indicate (lots of close losses), and others have favorable schedules. Both of these situations are reflected in the game- and season-level projections.
It is important to note what FPI is not -- FPI is not a playoff predictor, and it is not designed to identify the four teams most deserving of making the College Football Playoff. ESPN has other metrics, including Strength of Record, that can be used to identify the most deserving teams."
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board