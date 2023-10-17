Penn State Football is coming off another big victory this past weekend, defeating UMass by a final score of 63-0 the other day.

This week, they face arguably their toughest matchup yet this season as they are -4.5 point underdogs to Ohio State out in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday afternoon.

Heading into Week 8 of the season, the Nittany Lions have entered the top five in ESPN's FPI and are now the No. 3 team in the country according to the power index. That makes the Nittany Lions' the second highest ranked Big Ten team, only behind Ohio State (No.1). The Oklahoma Sooners come in at No.2, separating the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes, while Michigan and Texas round out the top five.

Despite being in the top five, ESPN gives Penn State just a 14.4% chance to go undefeated this season, a 30.8% chance to win the playoffs, a 27.2% to win the conference, and a 34.8% chance of making the College Football Playoffs.